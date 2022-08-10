GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A hit and run crash shut down part of a busy interstate in Guilford County Wednesday morning.

Two lanes on I-73 southbound at the Groometown Road exit, near I-85, are closed as troopers are on the scene. They say that a person was hit sometime this morning. Whoever hit this person did not stay on scene.

Highway patrol and EMS were called just before 3 a.m. and units have remained on scene as troopers gather evidence. They have not confirmed the condition of the person who was hurt.

The shutdown lasted just around three hours, with emergency crews beginning to clear the scene around six a.m.