DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The wet weather likely contributed to a crash early Thursday morning in Davidson County.

According to the North Carolina Highway State Patrol, a pickup truck was merging on I-85 from NC 8 in Davidson County and started to hydroplane.

A tractor-trailer tried to avoid hitting the hydroplaning pickup truck and collided with another tractor-trailer, which went off the road and hit a bridge over the interstate.

One of the truck drivers had minor injuries but no one needed to go to the hospital. The Department of Transportation has checked the bridge. The pickup truck driver will be charged for speeding.

Two lanes of I-85 southbound were closed while the truck was towed away.