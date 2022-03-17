MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members gathered on Thursday at a memorial in Madison to mourn the deaths of a mother and child.

4-year-old Serenity and her mother Dawn were found dead in the home after crews responded to a heavy fire Wednesday morning, Rockingham County Sheriff’s office confirmed.

After 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, fire crews responded to a fire at a single-wide mobile home on the 200 block of Madison Beach Road.

Madison Fire Chief Jim Ritchey said most of the fire was focused in the middle of the home, which is now a burnt-out shell.

“We’ve all just been hurt to our heart,” said Mary Welch, a neighbor.

Deanna Willard told FOX8 she did everything she could to help the family escape before the flames got out of control at the home.

“They did not make it, but I was hoping to do more…you always hope you can do more,” Willard said.

While FOX8 crews were in the neighborhood some people showed up to visit the memorial for Dawn and Serenity.

“It was just a tragedy what happened to this family…a mom is gone, her…daughter is gone…it’s…just heartbreaking and hope and pray to God that God is with the family,” said Travis Welch, a neighbor.

Serenity’s grandmother said the little girl meant the world to her father, and losing his wife at the same moment is something he will never get over.

He told his sister he never wants to go back to the home.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.