GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “One pill can kill,” and “it’s not a matter of if but when you will die” are two of several messages parents and students heard Wednesday night about the dangers of using fentanyl.

There was a town hall meeting at Northern Guilford High School. A conversation between a student and her mom was the basis for the event. The 11th grader said she’s seeing more on social media about how kids her age are becoming victims to this drug, and she wants to stop the problem at her school before it starts.

“I think that kids all the time think they’re invincible to these things,” said Chloe Reis, an 11th grader at Northern Guilford High School. “‘That can’t be me. I’m young, and nothing like that will happen.’ But at the same time, we’re the ones who are getting affected by this.”

Reis was one of about 700 people who sat in a packed Northern Guilford High School auditorium Wednesday night and listened as people shared how fentanyl has impacted their lives. One of those people was her school’s counselor.

“The light of my world, the love of my life, my sun, my moon was ripped away,” Leslie Deaton said.

Deaton lost her son Will in 2001 after he took a Xanax laced with fentanyl. He had recently graduated college and was getting ready to go into the Navy.

“No one should have to visit you at the columbarium,” Deaton said.

Deaton was one of two people who shared how hard it is to lose a child to fentanyl poisoning.

“Remember Alexander and these faces and I hope something clicks for you and you won’t do this,” said Amy Neville.

Neville’s 14-year-old son Alexander died three years ago. She was part of the 20-minute documentary shown at the meeting that highlighted families across the country who’ve lost children to the drug. Some people in the crowd cried as they watched.

The message hit home for Reis.

“All I can think about is mine,” she said. “If that was my sister, if that was me, I would be devastated, and I think that’s just a big call to action…you have to realize that this is something that can affect you.”

There was also a clinical addiction specialist at the meeting.

He said the most important thing parents can do is be present, whether that means having conversations with you child or keeping an eye on their social media.