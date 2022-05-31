DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds were left without power in northern Davidson County Tuesday.

Tuesday was the second day of widespread outages impacting homes and businesses. The power has been out across Lexington, Welcome, parts of Midway and up and down US 52.

Duke Energy’s online outage map shows just under 600 customers impacted by this outage.

A representative for Duke Energy said that the outage was caused by equipment failure at a substation. Crews worked through the night, bringing the outages down from 2600 to under 600 as of Tuesday morning.

The current estimation for restoration is noon on Tuesday.

More than 3000 people in Thomasville, on the other side of Davidson County, dealt with a similar outage over the weekend.