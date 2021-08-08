Hundreds filled downtown Greensboro for Wyndham Championship Kick Off Party

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Downtown Greensboro lit up with excitement as concert crowds returned.

“I haven’t really been to a concert since COVID, so It’s really good to be out,” Hartley Kupiec said.

Blue and white balloons, hundreds of people and live music filled the streets of South Elm and Mcgee to celebrate the return of the Wyndham Championship

Though the golf championships have been in Greensboro for 82 years, this is the first time DGI and Wyndham Championship hosted the kickoff party to get people pumped for the 4-day tournament.

“It’s weird to see people again in person and all around. Still being careful and everything,” Rebecca Hoggart said.

One of the biggest highlights was American Idol winner Chayce Beckham performing live. Lawn chairs lined the front of the stage. It’s one of Beckham’s first live performances since winning the 2021 season.

“It’s really exciting to be out here…and getting to know everyone,” Beckham said.

Nearby businesses are also getting a boost.

“A lot of foot traffic walking by today, and people are going to want to know what the selfie spot is,” said Kyizhay Barrett, owner of the Selfie Spot.

Barrett held a grand opening Saturday for her creative 14-room museum. She says events like Friday Night Live and the Wyndham Championship Kickoff help her.

“We actually had four people sign up that was just walking past,” Barrett said.

For DGI President Zack Matheny, events like this are giving people a sense of normalcy.

“We saw it last night, and we see it tonight coming down here. The restaurants. The retail shops. They need us,” Matheny said. “We want to bring events like this, hopefully, to get folks to come down… inside the store to make a purchase or two.”

The Wyndham Championship will take place Aug. 11-15 at the Sedgefield Country Club.