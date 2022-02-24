How will crisis in Ukraine impact Piedmont Triad?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine are threatening the economy in the US., and local nonprofits like the Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem are bracing for impact.

“The overall uncertainty with the economy…worries me even more because food sourcing and the uncertainty that it places on families is a worry for our entire team,” said Second Harvest of Northwest North Carolina CFO Eric Aft.

Thousands of people facing food insecurity depend on Second Harvest Food to deliver their meals every day. The organization’s fleet of more than a dozen delivery trucks rack up thousands of miles on the road.

“Our vehicles are going all the way up to Ashe County in the mountains and all the way up to Alamance County to our east and down to Statesville to our south and right up to the Virginia border,” Aft said.

Second Harvest currently spends about $200,000 a year on fuel alone. If gas prices see a drastic rise due to Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine, that budget could easily double.

“We try to be elastic in how we react to things. We try to be very accountable along those lines, so we’re not caught in a situation where we can’t respond. That’s exactly our commitment, and we’ll continue to step up as we need to,” Aft said.

Aft says no matter what happens with Russia, Ukraine and our gas prices here at home, their work won’t stop. He says he doesn’t want any of the people they serve to worry about not getting a meal.

“We cannot stop doing what we’re doing, so we’ll figure out a way to make it happen,” Aft said.