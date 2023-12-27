FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you are off work the week between Christmas and New Years and going through your stuff at home and making a donation pile, you are not alone.

Goodwills all across the Piedmont see an increase in donations this week, and they are prepared for the big rush.

The most common donations this time of year are clothes and household items. When you are packing up those things to take over, it’s always best to separate them first. Put clothes in one bag and any of those breakable household items in another.

“We greatly appreciate the support,” said Sara Butner with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina.

Employees sort donations, and some items hit the shelves within 15 minutes.

The kids toys and games section is usually well stocked after Christmas donations.

For safety reasons, Goodwill does not accept large items like exercise equipment, generators or old TV’s. They also do not accept some items for babies.

“Playpens, strollers, car seats … Those are very often recalled for safety reasons, and we don’t want to put anyone at risk by selling something that might have previously been recalled,” Butner said.

Double check the condition on all donations.

“We do ask that you make sure things are not stained or torn. If it is not in condition that you or your family would wear than please reconsider donating it,” Butner said.

And go through everything before throwing it in the donation pile.

“Double check for things like batteries in small appliances. If you are donating a lamp, be sure to remove lightbulbs, and we always remind people to check for personal items. It is very easy to forget. Say you are donating a purse or even pockets of items and forget there may be cash, personal ID’s or other important things you don’t want to actually donate,” Butner said.

If you prefer to write a check or send some cash to a charity, be sure to do your research first.

“You are going to want to make sure at least 80 percent of the money goes to whatever the organization proports to support,” said Kevin Hinterberger, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Northwest North Carolina.

Hinterberger says that too often, people call them after they have donated. He encourages you to ask first or double check if the organization is listed on give.org. Any charity listed meets the BBB’s standards.

“Give to a local organization that works in the community and somebody you know is doing good work in the community. That way you know your money is going where you want it to go,” Hinterberger said.

Don’t forget that your donations to Goodwill or other nonprofits are tax deductible. Make sure you save your receipts for filling out your taxes in the new year.