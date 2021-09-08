How is the Piedmont Triad honoring 9/11 on the 20th anniversary? See the rundown of local memorials

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, the Tribute in Light illuminates in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York, as seen from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

(WGHP) — Sept. 11, 2021, marks 20 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

To honor the thousands of lives lost on that day, communities around the Piedmont Triad are coming together.

FOX8 has compiled a list of local events below.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office 9/11 Ride to Remember

On Sept. 11, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will take part in a 9/11 Ride to Remember.

Proceeds from this motorcycle ride will go to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. The ride begins at 11 a.m. at the GCSO District 2 Office parking lot located at 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville.

High Point Rockers Baseball

On Sept. 11, Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers baseball team, will host several events honoring the anniversary.

At 6:30 a.m., the High Point Fire Department will do a stair climb in honor of the firefighters lost in the World Trade Center. Members of the public are invited to participate.

At 11 a.m., the Heroes 5K will begin on Gatewood Avenue, ending at home plate at Truist Point. A portion of the proceeds will go to Angels in Blue and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Registration is now open.

At 3:30 p.m., the High Point police and fire departments will compete in their second annual charity softball event at Truist Point. $4 from each ticket will go to Angels in Blue and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Reidsville 9/11 Memorial Dedication

On Sept. 11, officials with the City of Reidsville will unveil a 9/11 memorial in front of Reidsville Fire Station No. 1, located at 402 South Scales Street.

The dedication will begin at 11 a.m.

The sculpture, designed by Greensboro artist Jim Gallucci, includes a mangled beam from the Twin Towers in New York City.

The ceremony will also include the raising of the flag by a joint Honor Guard of Reidsville police officers and firefighters, the Ringing of the Bell and several patriotic songs performed by Rhonda Wheeler and the playing of bagpipes by David Thomas.

Vice Admiral Bruce Lindsey, a 1978 graduate of Reidsville High School, will offer remarks. Lindsey retired from the Navy in January 2020 with 37 years of distinguished service.

The public is invited to attend. The ceremony is expected to last about 45 minutes. Those attending are invited to bring chairs. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

On Sept. 10, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and his team will remember the attack with a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. outside the front entrance of the Law Enforcement Center at 130 Justice Center Drive in Wentworth.

If it rains, the ceremony will be held inside the National Guard Armory next door to the Courthouse at 292 N.C. 65 in Wentworth.

The sheriff’s office says everyone is invited to attend.

UNC Greensboro 9/11 memorial Stair-Climb

The UNC Greensboro community plans to honor the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, with a 110 flight stair-climb on Sept. 11.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. The climb begins at 8:46 a.m. at the UNCGH soccer stadium at 1408 Walker Ave. in Greensboro.

The event is free to attend.

For more information and registration, visit the UNCG police website.

Winston-Salem 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11

On Sept. 11, the City of Winston-Salem will host a 9/11 Public Safety Challenge for local Junior ROTC Units at Ronald W. Reagan High School at 3750 Transou Road in Pfafftown.

The commemoration will begin at 9:11 a.m. in the school gymnasium.

The commemoration will be followed by the annual 9/11 Public Safety Challenge.

JROTC cadets from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County high schools will compete in marksmanship, close-order drill and a “raider” obstacle course. The winning unit will take home the Public Safety Challenge Cup.

The events are free and open to the public. Masks are required inside the school.

Yadkin County 9/11 Commemorative Event

On Sept. 11, Yadkin County will honor the anniversary with an 8 a.m. event at the Willingham Theater, located at 226 East Main St. in Yadkinville.

The event will include the presentation of colors, the pledge, the national anthem and several speakers and recognitions.

The event will also be Live on the Yadkin Arts Council’s Facebook page

