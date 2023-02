FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As a young boy, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough became infatuated with the television show “The Wild, Wild West.”

Its characters and their journeys compelled him to become a special agent, which he went on to do in his adulthood.

This is the story of how Kimbrough evolved from the boy known as “Little Bobby,” to officer, agent and eventually, the first Black sheriff in the history of Forsyth County.