Housing shortage keeps single mother of 3 homeless in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Melissa Horton and her three boys have been searching for a place to call home, but every landlord in Greensboro says they have no vacancies.

Horton said she and her family have been moving from shelters to motels and even staying in their car and are hoping for a miracle.

“Because of COVID last year, I guess my husband couldn’t take it, he took our savings, and he left, so I ended up at the homeless shelter,” Horton said.

Horton said being homeless is not only about finding a home but also saving money for food for herself and her three boys, ages 18, 12, and 10 years old.

“I have been homeless due to COVID since last year, and I’ve been trying to get on my feet, and I reached out to the Salvation Army, and they have been trying to help me diligently with trying to find housing,” Horton said.

Horton is working with the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Greensboro to find a stable, safe place to permanently live, using the Rapid Rehousing program.

Case manager Kenya Allen said every landlord that is a part of the program is occupied or doesn’t want to work with a third party.

“The process has been challenging reaching out to landlords and getting told that it’s not available or there is an income requirement of three times the rent and just them not being able to work with the Rapid Rehousing program because they don’t want to work with third-party programs, there’s always a no,” Allen said.

Horton is hoping and praying for a home in a safe neighborhood where her boys can grow up in a stable place.

“That’s my goal, not to just get a house, but to make it a home,” Horton said.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope in Greensboro is currently looking for landlords in the Greensboro area, that have homes available.

They want landlords that are looking to be a part of the Rapid Rehousing program and place families in permeant housing.