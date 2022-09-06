GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The housing market is slowing down in some parts of the country, but we’re not seeing those same trends in the Piedmont Triad.

Local realtors said the market is still red hot in our area.

With big companies like Toyota and Boom Supersonic coming to the Triad, we’re seeing more people moving here. Greensboro realtor Kelly Marks told FOX8 it’s a very competitive market, and he doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

“We’ve had a shortage of housing,” Marks said. “We’re going to continue to have a shortage of housing.”

There are only 794 listings in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem. The options are limited for potential buyers. As of Tuesday, Marks said there are only 673 homes, 84 townhomes and 37 condos available in these three cities.

“When you start thinking about the number of people we have in the Triad, which is just under one million counting all the surrounding counties, that’s not much,” Marks said.

Marks said there are several developments under construction. This should help with supply but not immediately.

“It takes a while to get from the planning stages to passage to actually water and sewer, and then basically structures and homes coming up out of the ground,” he said.

While buyers wait for more listings, sellers are bringing in the big bucks quickly. Right now, the average home in Guilford County only spends about 10 days on the market. Sellers are getting 102% of their asking price.

Property value is increasing by 19% year over year. Marks expects that will level off soon, and seasonal moving trends will return to normal.

During the pandemic, work from home and virtual school allowed people to relocate any time instead of the usual summer spike.

“The kids are back in school,” Marks said. “College kids are back on campus. From this point in time, I think you’re going to see some more seasonality kick in.”

Marks said the market isn’t just strong in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.

The large companies coming to the area are drawing suppliers to surrounding cities. That’s driving up housing demand in other parts of the Piedmont Triad.