Hot today, rain tomorrow; here’s how the holiday weekend is shaping up

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tropical Storm Elsa has formed down to the south, and it looks like it may have some effect on the southern tip of Florida. But here at home? Well, it’s hot. It’s real hot.

Tomorrow we get a reprieve from the heat, but we will be wet. We’re expecting maybe an inch or more of rain in the immediate Piedmont area, so get a towel for the dog’s paws ready by the door.

But let’s be honest, no one cares about today and tomorrow when July 4 is on the horizon.

We’re all looking for the grilling and explosion forecast for Sunday!

Stick with FOX8 for your holiday weekend weather!

Emily Byrd says that the skies will clear out beautifully for the weekend, and temperatures will drop to below the average for this time of year. So expect a clear, sunny day in the mid-80s as you crack open a cold one with the boys, or slap a burger (or veggie burger!) on the grill.

Whether you’re heading out to one of the many laser-light and firework shows around our area, hitting the lake or just staying in and enjoying food with friends and family, the holiday weekend is looking superb.