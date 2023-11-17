DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County deputies are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a horse and a cow earlier in November.

Deputies launched an animal cruelty investigation on Nov. 5-6, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, when investigators say a horse was shot in the face, specifically in the nasal cavity, in the area of Wildlife Road in Lexington.

Deputies launched a second animal cruelty investigation on Nov. 12 after a cow had been found with two gunshot wounds to the shoulder on Turner Road in Lexington.

The horse and cow are both going through medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office says both animals were possibly shot with black powder shot. They do not have any information regarding suspects or witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Soles at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division at (336) 242-2105.