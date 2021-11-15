Hoping to get tickets to ‘Hamilton’ at the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro? Here’s how to be first

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re hoping to be in the room where it happens, you’ll be able to reserve your chance starting Dec. 2.

The Broadway hit “Hamilton” is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and single tickets for the show will be available starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at TangerCenter.com. The production is set to run from April 6 to 24, 2022.

Prices will range from $49 to $179 with certain premium seats available from $199. Tickets are limited to 8 per account.

There will also be a drawing for 40 $10 seats for all performances, details of which will be made available at a later date.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” said Producer Jeffrey Seller. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Greensboro engagement should be made through TangerCenter.com.”

Hamilton, which has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, follows the story of founding Alexander Hamilton before, during and after the Revolutionary War. The score brings together hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway styles. The book, music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.