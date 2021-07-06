‘Hopefully, things get back to normal’: Two Piedmont bus routes cut amid driver shortage

(WGHP) — From neighborhood streets to downtown areas, you see buses everywhere in the Triad.

The Piedmont Authority for Reginal Transportation says there’s a shortage of bus drivers.

The shortage is forcing PART to temporarily suspend service on route 9, which heads to Thomasville and High Point, and on route 10, which heads to Asheboro and Randleman, starting next Monday.

“It’s going to hurt a lot of people that travel with PART,” Anthony Washington said.

He uses the bus to get to work and run errands.

“Being that my transportation is down…it’ll be kind of difficult. It’s convenient, cheaper, and it really helps. It’s going to be an impact on a lot of us,” Washington said.

PART is down a total of 12 drivers.

The CEO says they’ve tried to recruit drivers by increasing pay more than $17 an hour and offering $1,000 signing bonuses, but they’ve had little success.

Although route 9 and 10 were chosen because they have the lowest ridership, averaging 10-15 rides per day, Washington says he’s hoping the cuts won’t last long.

“Not just for me, for a lot of people who ride it. Hopefully, things get back to normal real soon,” Washington said.

PART is hoping to have routes 9 and 10 back running by August.