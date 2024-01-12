CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Inside Dog-eared Coffee Company in Clemmons, Izzy Ramirez, affectionately known as “Izzy Bee,” is everywhere.

“We wanted to use the shop as a place that poured love out because so much love was poured into us,” said Lauren Ramirez, Izzy’s mom and owner of Dog-eared Coffee Co.

It was a longtime dream to open a coffee shop. Ramirez said she knew she couldn’t wait any longer when Izzy passed away in Sept. 2022.

“We just realized life is too short to not pursue the dream,” Ramirez said. “We’re not guaranteed another day.”

Izzy was born with a congenital heart defect and other health issues. She spent eight months, which was all but two weeks of her life, at Duke Children’s Hospital in Durham.

“I would take my daughter to preschool or to whoever was taking her to preschool that day and then drive to Durham and spend the day there until about 2 or 3 and then come back home,” Ramirez said. “That way, our older daughter didn’t feel like her whole world was shifting, and then we could also be there with Izzy.”

They were surrounded by nurses, doctors and specialists at Duke Children’s Hospital, yet Ramirez said she felt isolated.

“People can give you sympathy, but they can’t give you empathy if they’ve not been in that place,” Ramirez said.

She bonded with Jill Brawley, heartmom to Maya, who is also from the Triad.

“We were hallmates, and that’s actually how I met Lauren,” Brawley said. “She dropped a coffee by my room when Maya was going through some heart failure last summer … I found so much comfort in just sitting down and talking with Lauren when we were in the hospital that I was like, ‘People need this.’ They need a mom or a couple moms that they can really be friends with and lean on.'”

In honor of Maya and in memory of Izzy, the moms launched Hopeful Hearts of the Triad, which is an organization that rallies around moms who are embarking on similar journeys. They load boxes with goodies and essentials, including a coffee tumbler, swaddle, baby books, hygiene products and gas cards, and leave them at Duke Children’s Hospital and local maternal fetal medicine and fetal cardiologist offices.

“We want to make sure that when a new set of parents gets that diagnosis … they are leaving that day with a box that uplifts them and encourages them and has our information that if and when they’re ready to talk, we’re here for them every step of the way,” Brawley said.

Hopeful Hearts of the Triad is a sisterhood of moms supporting moms who understand what it’s like to have a medically complex child.

“Nothing is going to make it easier or better for your kid to be in the hospital … From parent to parent, we’re just trying to bridge that gap and provide something that makes it feel like somebody understands you and understands what you’re going through and you’re not alone,” Ramirez said.

Izzy would have turned two on Jan. 14, and in honor of her birthday, Dog-eared Coffee Company in Clemmons is hosting a special event.

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can stop by the shop, celebrate Izzy’s birthday and make a donation to Hopeful Hearts of the Triad. 100 percent of the money raised will go towards its mission of supporting and uplifting Triad heart families.

Then on Feb. 17, Hopeful Hearts is hosting a blood drive at Novant Health Pediatric Cardiology.

During Izzy’s life, she underwent 40 transfusions, which isn’t uncommon for children with heart defects.

Dog-eared Coffee Company is located at 6770 River Center Dr. in Clemmons.