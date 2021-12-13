Homicide, robbery investigation underway on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide and robbery investigation is underway at a Greensboro business on Monday night, according to Greensboro police.

At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to the Tobacco & Vape at 3912 Battleground Ave. on a report of a robbery.

Three men went into the business and took cash at gunpoint, according to a news release.

Greensboro police also confirmed to FOX8 there is a homicide investigation underway at 3912 Battleground Ave.

Police have not released specifics about the homicide investigation.

FOX8 is working to get additional details. Check back for updates.

