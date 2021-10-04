Homicide investigation underway on Chatham Road in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police Department patch on uniform. (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed on Monday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Chatham Road shortly before 8 p.m.

At the scene, officers located one victim.

Investigators said they believe the victim was shot and this was an isolated incident.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

