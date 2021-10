GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered, according to a news release.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a body was found in the 7100 block of Shoe Road, in the southeastern part of the county.

No other details about the case have been released by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.