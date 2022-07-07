KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Kernersville woke up to some surprising damage, graffiti sprayed all over cars and buildings in one apartment complex.

It happened at the Lindsey Manor Apartment Homes.

Mike Mitchell woke up to spray paint all over the back of his wife’s car.

As he walked around the neighborhood, he noticed more words and symbols spray-painted on other cars and buildings.

He counted eight different hits in the area.

He helped his neighbors get rid of the paint with a mix of rubbing alcohol and water while the spray paint was still drying.

It’s not the first time he’s seen vandalism in Kernersville and he tells FOX8 it’s disappointing.

“Why, you have to think, people work hard,” said Mitchell. “No matter where you are in your life, you don’t have to take it out on others.”

FOX8 is still waiting to hear from the Kernersville Police Department for more information on how many vehicles were hit.