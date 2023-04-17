YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family in Yadkinville was shaken up, but unharmed, after a car came crashing through their roof.

The Yadkinville Volunteer Fire Department says someone was driving down Sugartown Road when they lost control and hit the homeowner’s vehicle parked in the driveway. They were driving so fast that they ended up on the roof of the home, and now the homeowners are dealing with the damage.

Paul Driver was asleep around 2 a.m. Friday when he heard his wife yelling from the front of the house, and when he got up he saw the front of a car in his living room.

“I came through the house and opened the door in this room and saw the bottom of a car. It’s a feeling I don’t really know how to describe…a car in your house,” Driver said.

Car goes through roof of home in Yadkinville crash

As they sift through the broken wood, shingles, insulation and knocked-over mementos, the family is waiting on the insurance company to learn how much the damage will cost and if the house will ever be safe enough for the family to live in.

“This has been home for me since I was a kid,” Driver said. “I grew up playing here, it was my aunt’s house before it was mine, and now it’s like all your privacy and safety is kind of ripped away.”

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has not said if the driver would face any charges for the crash. Two people were in the car when it crashed and were taken to the hospital for treatment.