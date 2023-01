YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville.

According to the chief of the Courtney Fire Department, a home on Blevins Road in Yadkinville caught fire around 3 a.m. Monday and was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Luckily, the owners were not in the home at the time, but the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was hurt. It took between two and three hours to fight the fire.