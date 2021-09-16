Holmes Middle School, Morehead High School in Eden under secure perimeter after ‘concerning call’; detectives interviewing ‘person of concern,’ district says

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Holmes Middle School and Morehead High School in Eden are under a secure perimeter, according to Rockingham County Schools.

On Thursday morning, the schools declared a secure perimeter, meaning no one can enter or exit the buildings.

Morehead High School Principal Ryan Moody sent out a notice to parents and students saying that a staff member receive a “concerning call.” The school is working with police to address the concern.

Eden police explained that there was a generalized threat made concerning Holmes Middle School. Morehead was not included in the threat but the secure perimeter was implemented because of its proximity to Holmes.

According to Rockingham County Schools, detectives are interviewing a student that is “suspected to be the person of concern.”

See the full statement from Rockingham County Schools:

As many of you probably already know, there has been a secured perimeter called this morning at Morehead High School. The situation has been resolved and everyone is safe, but I did want to pass along the Alert Now that principal Ryan Moody sent out this morning to parents and students. Let me know if you have any questions. This is your principal, Ryan Moody and Nicole Lancaster, with an important announcement. Out of caution, we are placing our school on a secured perimeter which means no one can enter or exit our building at this time. We have had a staff member receive a concerning call and are working with the police department to address the concern. This is not a lockdown- it is a secured perimeter- which means all exterior doors are locked and no one can enter or leave our building. We ask for no visitors to come to our building at this time until the secured perimeter is lifted. We are only doing this out of safety and precaution at this time. As soon as we have an update and can lift the secure perimeter, we will notify you. Eden PD is here with us at Holmes Middle. We have a detectives interviewing a student that is suspected to be the person of concern. Everything is smooth and all are safe. We will keep you posted!