Holly Hill Mall evacuated in Burlington while workers shut off active gas leak

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Holly Hill Mall in Burlington was evacuated on Monday while authorities worked to shut off a gas leak, according to a Burlington Fire Department news release.

Around 12:05 p.m., the BFD responded to a reported gas leak at Holly Hill Mall.

BFD units arrived to find an active gas leak outside of the new Publix grocery store which is under construction. It was determined that a construction contractor had hit a 2” natural gas line.

Fire department personnel began evacuating the mall and the businesses in the area.

A safety perimeter was then set up.

Burlington police responded to help with evacuations and establishing the safety perimeter.

Fire department personnel also used a hose line as a precautionary measure due to the location of the leak being in a crowded area.

Piedmont Natural Gas responded to the scene. Ddue to the nature of where the gas line was hit, it was difficult to locate the exact point where the gas could safely be shut off.

Piedmont Natural Gas personnel worked for a couple of hours trying to locate a valve and secure the leak, which they were able to do by 2:15 p.m.

Businesses in and immediately surrounding the mall were able to reopen for business following the leak being contained.

There were no injuries and no damage to any structures surrounding the site of the leak.