GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thanksgiving is just days away, and millions of people are heading out for the holiday. Several people looking to beat the holiday rush caught flights at the Piedmont Triad International Airport on Tuesday.

The TSA estimates Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest air travel days before Thanksgiving, and Sunday will be the busiest after the holiday.

Some travelers said it’s been a hectic day, and all they want to do is just reach their destination, while others say it’s been calmer than they anticipated.

“Thinking that we would be before the big wave, knowing that the Atlanta airport is one of the biggest ones and busiest ones in the country, and we have to travel through there most of the time. We figured we’d get ahead of the traffic,” said Laura Henderson, a traveler.

Henderson and her family arrived at PTI on Tuesday afternoon two days ahead of Thanksgiving, hoping to avoid the large crowds.

They flew from Huntsville, Alabama, and had a layover in Atlanta. She said that so far, her family’s holiday travel experience has been fairly easy.

“The Atlanta airport was fairly empty … Our flight left on time. We got there on time, and we left on time and got here on time. Our bags actually got here before we did,” Henderson said.

Traveling for the holiday has not been easy for everyone.

A Winston-Salem man said he and his granddaughter have faced some challenges trying to fly to Allentown, Pennsylvania, for Thanksgiving at his mother’s house.

“We were on our way to Charlotte but missed that flight because of overbooked or canceled flight. So we’re going to go to New York and then drive back to Pennsylvania,” said Kevin Norman, a traveler.

He said their change in travel plans isn’t impacting his excitement for the holiday.

“The weather has a lot to do with people canceling and missing flights. We’ll make the best of it. It’s the holidays,” Norman said.

PTI did release tips for people traveling through the airport this holiday, which includes a reminder that even with a boarding pass, travelers should reconfirm airline flight status as schedules may change due to weather or other factors.