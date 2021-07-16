Hip-hop heavyweights coming to Greensboro Coliseum for ‘Feed the Streetz’ Tour

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ‘Feed the Streetz’ Tour “Living Legendz” Edition makes its way to Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, October 2.



Rick Ross, Jeezy and Gucci Mane, along with 2 Chainz, and special guests Fabolous, Lil Kim and Boosie Badazz are all on the bill for the stop at the Greensboro Coliseum, with DJ Drama slated as the Official Tour DJ.

The aforementioned ‘Legendz’ along with many surprise guests along the way will make subsequent stops throughout North America with other official tour dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

The tour is produced by We Are Live Entertainment.



“We’re excited to relaunch the Feed the Streetz Tour paying homage to an amazing group of artists,” said We Are Live Entertainment management in a statement. “This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans across the country to experience history in the making. It’s sure to be an epic run.”

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.