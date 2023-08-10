KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Kernersville police are investigating a crash on Thursday on US 421 northbound at the Salisbury Street bridge, and three robbery suspects have been arrested.

Police say they do not know how long the highway will be shut down.

Drivers going from Greensboro toward Winston-Salem on US 421 are asked to take a different route.

Greensboro police say three male suspects robbed someone on Ball Street around 2:15 p.m. and drove away.

Three suspects were taken into custody by Greensboro police near the Hwy 66 exit on US 421 near Salem Parkway in Kernersville.

The KPD, Greensboro Police Department and State Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.