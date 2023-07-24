GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Highway Patrol is now using artificial intelligence to identify distracted commercial drivers.

The system has been in use since Spring 2023 and covers eastern, western and central parts of the state.

The devices are on high-traffic roads for commercial vehicles and will take photos of commercial drivers in violation of the hands-free law. Those photos are then sent to a state trooper.

“Being an advocate and being in the truck for over 20 years … I’ve seen a lot of bad things when people are distracted,” said Chad Malloy, a truck driver.

Troopers are using three Acusensus Heads-Up solution devices placed across the state along Interstate 40.

The cameras are only monitoring commercial drivers and will take photos of a passing trucks plates and capture images of the driver inside the cab.

It is looking for hands-free and seat belt violations.

Unlike passenger vehicle drivers, commercial drivers must be hands-free at all times when driving.

“We can only drive 11 hours. We have to sleep a mandatory of 10 hours. We have to take a mandatory 30-minute break after eight-hour period, and everything’s different for us,” Malloy said.

The AI devices are mobile and can be relocated. Plus, there’s no schedule for where they are placed.

“I think it’ll be an excellent implement in trying to catch distracted driving. As we know, it’s all a huge problem now with people on phones and things like that,” Malloy said.

Some are on the fence about the devices.

“Do I think it’s needed? Yes and no … You got a lot of people that’s been out here that’s been doing this for a long time … We got to use our phones while we’re driving … not all the time to be texting and driving, but … to check for more work,” said Ronnie Byrd, a truck driver.

A state trooper sits in a location past the device and will get an alert within seconds when there is a violation, and they can pull up the photo and review it. If there is evidence of a violation, they will stop the truck as it passes.

Fines up to $100 could be issued.

A spokesperson with Highway Patrol said last week in the Hickory area in a 30-minute period, they had more than five violations.

Commercial drivers said they also hope to see something similar used to monitor passenger vehicle drivers in violation of texting and driving and not wearing seat belts.

“It’ll be a great implement for starting out with the trucking industry … I hope it can filter down to everybody,” Malloy said.

“We’re more worried about the people driving on the road than us … This is what we do for a living,” Byrd said.

The images taken by the devices are not shared with any other law enforcement entity outside of the NC Highway Patrol.

The total cost of the three devices being used is $495,000.