Highlights from Week 4 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Asheboro vs. Providence Grove, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Southern Alamance vs. Western Alamance
Ragsdale vs. Eastern Guilford
Mooresville vs. Davie County
Jordan Matthews vs. Trinity
Eastern Randolph vs. Williams
Forbush vs. Thomasville
Southeast Guilford vs. Southern Guilford
Western Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford
East Davidson vs. Ledford
South Stanly vs. South Davidson
West Davidson vs. Southwestern Randolph
Walkertown vs. Winston-Salem Prep
North Raleigh Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness
Asheville Christian vs. High Point Christian