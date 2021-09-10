Highlights from Week 4 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Asheboro vs. Providence Grove, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Southern Alamance vs. Western Alamance

Ragsdale vs. Eastern Guilford

Mooresville vs. Davie County

Jordan Matthews vs. Trinity

Eastern Randolph vs. Williams

Forbush vs. Thomasville

Southeast Guilford vs. Southern Guilford

Western Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford

East Davidson vs. Ledford

South Stanly vs. South Davidson

West Davidson vs. Southwestern Randolph

Walkertown vs. Winston-Salem Prep

North Raleigh Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness

Asheville Christian vs. High Point Christian

