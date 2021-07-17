Highest paying jobs in Greensboro for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Greensboro-High Point, NC using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in Greensboro pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Procurement clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,490 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,400

– Employment: 61,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,320)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($55,240)

– Job description: Compile information and records to draw up purchase orders for procurement of materials and services.

#49. Surveying and mapping technicians

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,700 (#123 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

#48. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $46,680 (#112 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.

#47. Insurance claims and policy processing clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,020 (#55 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,070

– Employment: 240,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($60,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($60,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,390)

– Job description: Process new insurance policies, modifications to existing policies, and claims forms. Obtain information from policyholders to verify the accuracy and completeness of information on claims forms, applications and related documents, and company records. Update existing policies and company records to reflect changes requested by policyholders and insurance company representatives.

#46. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,400 (#207 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#45. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,470 (#41 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,750

– Employment: 69,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Longview, WA ($71,950)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($60,760)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,230)

– Job description: Fabricate, position, align, and fit parts of structural metal products.

#44. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,600 (#244 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#43. Fabric and apparel patternmakers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,640 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,880

– Employment: 4,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($82,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($62,320)

– Job description: Draw and construct sets of precision master fabric patterns or layouts. May also mark and cut fabrics and apparel.

#42. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,920 (#108 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,470)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,300)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($62,600)

– Job description: Compile and record employee time and payroll data. May compute employees’ time worked, production, and commission. May compute and post wages and deductions, or prepare paychecks.

#41. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,390 (#205 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#40. Maintenance workers, machinery

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,490 (#146 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#39. Electricians

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,520 (#291 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#38. Sheet metal workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,550 (#156 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#37. Cargo and freight agents

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,780 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

#36. Brokerage clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,990 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

#35. Loan interviewers and clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,020 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 204,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($53,960)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($52,670)

— Boulder, CO ($52,430)

– Job description: Interview loan applicants to elicit information; investigate applicants’ backgrounds and verify references; prepare loan request papers; and forward findings, reports, and documents to appraisal department. Review loan papers to ensure completeness, and complete transactions between loan establishment, borrowers, and sellers upon approval of loan.

#34. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,730 (#217 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#33. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,800 (#42 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#32. Postal service clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,810 (#169 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#31. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,210 (#38 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

#30. Food service managers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,480 (#268 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#29. Photographers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,090 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,290

– Employment: 41,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Logan, UT-ID ($75,100)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($74,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($72,690)

– Job description: Photograph people, landscapes, merchandise, or other subjects. May use lighting equipment to enhance a subject’s appearance. May use editing software to produce finished images and prints. Includes commercial and industrial photographers, scientific photographers, and photojournalists.

#28. Postal service mail carriers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $54,130 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#27. Industrial machinery mechanics

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $54,950 (#201 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#26. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $55,550 (#200 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#25. Construction and building inspectors

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,190 (#191 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#24. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,020 (#188 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#23. Chemical plant and system operators

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,060 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

— Lima, OH ($84,710)

— Charleston, WV ($76,830)

– Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

#22. Automotive body and related repairers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,290 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

#21. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,490 (#331 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#20. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,130 (#77 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#19. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,340 (#161 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#18. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,550 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,850

– Employment: 47,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($69,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($67,060)

— Columbus, OH ($66,440)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend continuous flow or vat-type equipment; filter presses; shaker screens; centrifuges; condenser tubes; precipitating, fermenting, or evaporating tanks; scrubbing towers; or batch stills. These machines extract, sort, or separate liquids, gases, or solids from other materials to recover a refined product. Includes dairy processing equipment operators.

#17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,710 (#235 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#16. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,780 (#69 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#15. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,500 (#166 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#14. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,320 (#77 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,730 (#239 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#12. Insurance sales agents

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,510 (#97 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#11. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,680 (#166 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $74,780 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#9. Detectives and criminal investigators

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,330 (#175 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#8. Advertising sales agents

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $77,380 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $77,660 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $79,420 (#224 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#5. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $80,560 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

#4. Transportation inspectors

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $91,730 (#22 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#3. Commercial pilots

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $95,980 (#59 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

#2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $97,930 (#46 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $112,710 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

