(WGHP) — Expect a seriously windy weekend!

While Friday seems like a normal day with a chance of some rain, a high wind warning will go into effect on Saturday morning in some western Piedmont Triad counties: Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Surry Counties, as well as Grayson, Carroll and Patrick Counties in Virginia.

Wind gusts could reach up to 65 mph, with sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph. The high winds could make travel difficult and impact power for some people.

This warning will last until early Sunday morning.

In addition to the wind, expect a cold front to bring in some rain and storms to the Piedmont Triad too. This will mostly happen in the morning, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., so maybe plan for some inside time early in the day.

Once the showers head out of the area, it’ll be a sunny day with highs in the mid-70s, but you’ll still have to keep an eye on that wind!