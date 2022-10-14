LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a number of charges following an alleged kidnapping and high-speed chase with police, according to Davidson County court records.

Court records allege that a Lexington police officer was investigating a “suspicious vehicle” driven by Brandon Tyler Owens, 29, when the chase began.

Ownes is accused in court records of eluding arrest, driving “at a speed of 82 mph in a 35 mph zone, on Cotton Grove Road” and failing to stop and/or yield at four red lights or stop signs.

Court records also allege that Owens kidnapped a person “for the purpose of terrorizing them,” and accuse Ownes of falsely imprisoning the victim by detaining them without their consent.

He is being charged with the following:

Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Second degree kidnapping

Resisting a public officer

False imprisonment

Speeding

Reckless driving to endanger

Three counts of failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light

Failure to yield at a stop sign/flashing red light

Owens was given a $175,000 secured bond and will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Dec. 5.