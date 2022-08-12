DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records.

Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them.

A high-speed chase began with Rich allegedly exceeding speeds of 15 mph over the speed limit and driving recklessly. During the chase, a crash occurred leading to property damage of over $1,000, according to court records. Rich’s driver’s license was allegedly revoked at the time of the chase as well.

Court records also allege that Rich was maintaining a vehicle for the “keeping and selling” of crack cocaine and marijuana.

Rich was also allegedly found to be carrying a concealed weapon following the chase, according to court records.

He is charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

Rich was given a $50,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Oct. 5.