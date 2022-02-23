High school students in Triad prepare for a booming aviation industry

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Almost a month after the news settled of Boom Supersonic’s investment in the Triad, Career and Technical Education and aviation students feel reinspired by the future of their careers.

Boom has agreed to an employee base of 1,761 jobs that will pay a minimum annual average of $68,792.

Triad high school students hope that they can be a part of that first employee class.

“It gives us more of a drive and more of a purpose to succeed in our schooling,” explained Lola Millican, a tenth grader at Andrew’s High School. “Motivation to get through this course and get to Sonic Boom and be like the first people there.”

She wants to become a pilot, and even become the first female pilot of a supersonic jet from Boom.

“My dad has talked about it ever since the day it came out–since he heard about Sonic Boom. It would be like ‘wow, I made it,’” she said.

Her aspirations aren’t too far from becoming a reality.

Guilford County Schools, through a partnership with Guilford Technical Community College, have been able to fast-track students’ ability to enter the workforce after their senior year.

Other students like Johnathan Evans want to pursue a career in Aerospace Engineering. The ninth grader said, “where we’re starting out now, this gives us a boost. This gives us a more advanced way to work in this field, and it gives us a chance.”

Students could join Boom Supersonic as early as 2026 when its facility is set to open.

David Mayers, the director of the aviation program at Andrew’s High School, explained that GCS will meet with Boom Supersonic representatives to make additional changes to CTE courses in order to meet employee skillset demands.

This is something GCS has done in the past.

“We have flexibility within our program that if we decide we need to get into customized training, we will be able to do that in our program,” Mayer’s said.

Boom Supersonic has also discussed the possibility of scholarship opportunities, on-the-job training and possible field trips to the site once it is operational.

Since the announcement, enrollment within CTE courses and the aviation program have increased significantly.

Before the announcement, 60 students applied to enroll at Andrews High School. Post announcement, those numbers are around 80, with the program only being able to accept 40 students.

“In their application, they said they wanted to work for Boom Supersonic. These are eighth graders who want to see six years into the future,” Mayers said.