High Point News
Guilford County mask mandate continues amid high COVID-19 positivity rate
Video
South Main Street between University Parkway, Market Center Drive closed in High Point due to water main break
Man found dead in High Point at Lakewood Drive, Futrelle Drive; police begin homicide investigation
Meet Major, the High Point garage dog
Video
Video shows water shooting 30 feet into the air after water main break in High Point
Video
Mother speaks out after shots fired into High Point apartment complex
Video
Guilford County high school students to continue riding city buses amid driver shortages
Video
70 shell casings found after drive-by shooting, High Point police say
Video
High Point Courthouse flooded after water pipe bursts; building closed Friday
Video
Neighbors react after man killed, woman shot ‘several’ times on Shadow Valley Road in High Point
1 in hospital after drive-by shooting in High Point, police say
Video
Man killed, woman shot ‘several’ times on Shadow Valley Road; first homicide of 2022 in High Point, police say
Video
City of High Point releases interactive snowplow map
Video
Shelves empty at High Point grocery store, hardware store
Video
1 carjacking, 2 attempted carjackings Friday morning has High Point police asking for public ‘vigilance’
Judge rules NC redistricting maps can stand
Video
Fire crews work to put out fire at old hospital in Thomasville
Video
Guilford County Schools releasing 1 hour early
Video
Cold day with overnight snows
Video
Would you spend $50,000 to clone your dog? | Banfield
Video
Fallen NYPD officer saved 5 lives with organ donation | NewsNation Prime
Video
Mark Walker’s U.S. Senate campaign has a revival and a new bus
Video
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes bill to move primary date to June
Video
Video shows crews working fire at abandoned Thomasville Hospital building
Video
‘Don’t want a kid to be hit’: Guilford County Schools addressing road concerns
Video
Smiley’s Lexington BBQ closing due to road expansion
Video
‘We shouldn’t be trying to hurt each other’; Greensboro car dealership owner frustrated after $200,000 worth of cars, keys stolen
Video
When to expect snow to arrive in the Piedmont Triad
Video
‘We shouldn’t be trying to hurt each other’; Greensboro car dealership owner frustrated after $200,000 worth of cars, keys stolen
Video
Salisbury couple arrested after adopted child taken to hospital unresponsive, police say
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes bill to move primary date to June
Video
Guilford County Schools to release students 1 hour early ahead of wintry weather
Video
Video shows crews working fire at abandoned Thomasville Hospital building
Video
‘Couldn’t believe it finally happened’: NC woman wins $100,000 prize she’s been hoping for
Greensboro woman faces murder charges after deadly stabbing, police say
Video
Smiley’s Lexington BBQ closing due to road expansion
Video