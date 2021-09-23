High Point woman killed; police charge man they believe was her boyfriend

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead, and police believe the suspect was her boyfriend.

Michael Anthony Dingle

High Point police officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday just before 11 p.m. at the 700 block of Gaines Avenue.

On the scene, they found the victim, Linda Jean Huntley, 26, dead inside the residence.

After their initial investigation, they sent a suspect and vehicle description to surrounding departments. A short time later Thomasville Police Department located the suspect vehicle and then the suspect.

Michael Anthony Dingle, 29, was charged with 1st-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and five counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Dingle is being held with no bond.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing and detectives are working to determine the motive and circumstances around the incident, but they do believe that Dingle and Huntley had a domestic relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.