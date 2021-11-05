High Point University opens Qubein Arena with inaugural basketball game; ‘What you see is a dream come true’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point University’s basketball team has a new home, and it’s quite a showcase.

The HPU Panthers opened Qubein Arena on Thursday in a game against Mount Olive. The Panthers won 95-70.

The new arena is more than just a place to play basketball. There is a hotel, meeting and film rooms, plus a restaurant.

On Thursday, High Point University President Nido Qubein spoke about how the facility will change not just the university, but the entire community.

“I feel that High Point University has the best team in America,” Qubein said. “We have faculty, staff, students who come together as a community who believe in the cause and work hard and who execute on it. I’m proud to be at a university where this community truly believes in the art of the possible, so what you see is a dream come true.”

The arena has 4,500 seats, and the conference center has 1,500 seats.