High Point to receive $19.8 million USDOT grant for greenway, streets, bike lanes

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point will receive millions in grant money for infrastructure, Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr announced Tuesday.

USDOT Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grants totaling $44 million will to three North Carolina cities, with High Point receiving $19.8 million.

The money will be used to construct approximately 3.5 miles of shared-use greenway, approximately 1.2 miles of Complete Streets, and two blocks of bicycle boulevards in High Point.

Complete Streets are streets designed and operated to enable safe use and support mobility for all users, according to the USDOT. Those include people of all ages and abilities, regardless of whether they are traveling as drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, or public transportation riders.

For more information about the Complete Streets initiative, click here.

Bicycle boulevards are low-traffic streets designed to give bicycle travel priority.

Charlotte will receive $15 million in grant money and Durham will receive $9 million.

To see the grant application letter Tillis sent to the USDOT, click here.