High Point teenager arrested in connection to College Road homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year old has been arrested in connection to a man found shot to death in Greensboro.

Greensboro police arrested a 17-year-old from High Point in connection to the killing of Taha Abdalla Babekar.

They have been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On December 2nd, police arrested Tyrik Griffin Terrell in connection to this case. Terrell was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a firearm and second-degree kidnapping.

Officers received a call just after midnight on Nov. 29 about a person down on the 600 block of College Road.

Police say when they arrived they found Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, of Greensboro. Babeker had been shot.

Responders were unable to revive Babeker and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.