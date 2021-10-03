High Point Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program for Christmas help accepting applications starting Monday

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Local families will soon be able to apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program for Christmas assistance.

Starting on Monday, the parents or legal guardians of children 12 years old and younger who live in the following ZIP codes will be eligible to apply for the program at The Salvation Army of High Point at 301 W. Green Drive.

27260

27262

27263

27265

27282

27350

27370

Applications will be taken from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Oct. 4 to 8. Applicants are encouraged to be in line by 11 a.m.

Applicants are required to bring a picture ID, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and under, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits and valid documentation of unemployment, employment layoff or reduced hours.

Applicatns will also be asked to provide each child’s clothing and shoe size, as well as a short list of needs and gift wishes.

This year’s Angel Tree distribution will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16.

For more information, call (336) 881-5400.