High Point residents excited about grant to expand greenway

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point has received a $19.8 million federal grant to help expand and improve the city’s greenway.

“It’s therapeutic for us,” said Brian Moncus, who visits the greenway often. “It’s a good way to get out, commune with nature.”

The nearly 11 miles of existing greenway only take visitors so far.

“I’d like to see maybe some extra areas in the expansion of the trail itself,” Moncus said.

A greenway starting point is in northeast High Point and goes all the way into downtown.

“I think that a lot of people are not aware of the greenway that we have here that people can take advantage of,” said Phou Vilay Moncus, who visits the greenway often. “It’s a great asset for our town.”

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said the nearly five-mile greenway expansion will make it easier for people to get around and explore other parts of the city.

“This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” Wagner said.

The nearly $20 million dollar grant is from the U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, also known as RAISE.

“That’s kind of a shock we’re getting that much,” Moncus said.

It fits in with the city’s long term pedestrian plan.

“This is going to allow us to extend our greenway from where it ends currently at Armstrong Park all the way through downtown,” Wagner said.

The expansion will go down Montlieu Avenue to North Elm Street and pass by Truist Point Stadium, the High Point Transit Station and southwest High Point neighborhoods.

“Building the greenway in that area gives people an opportunity to have different ways to get to their job, places to exercise, beautiful places to live,” Wagner said. “It’s just going to be great for our city all the way around.”

The city will invest $8 million, a requirement to receive the grant funding.

“When we’re done with this, it’s going to be beautiful,” Wagner said. “It’s going to be walkable and safe.”

North Elm Street will also get a makeover with a new streetscape.

People visiting the current greenway told FOX8 they look forward to new places they can walk and ride in the future.

“It’s always nice to hear that there’s going to be an improvement to any aspect of your area, but especially for the greenway,” Moncus said.

High Point, Charlotte and Durham were the only cities in North Carolina to receive a grant.

There is no estimated completion date for the greenway expansion.