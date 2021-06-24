High Point police urging safety during the deadliest months on the road

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The summer months mark some of the deadliest for drivers on the road.

Thursday morning, High Point police responded to the city’s fifth fatal crash of 2021.

Police say a 24-year-old ran a stop sign at the intersection of South Lindsay Street and West Green Drive while talking on the phone. A car passing through the intersection hit and flipped her vehicle and she flew out the sunroof because she wasn’t buckled up.

“Just the two seconds, if you will, how long it takes to put on a seatbelt can literally save your life,” Lt. Matt Truitt said.

Truitt says wearing your seatbelt is the best thing you can do to protect yourself. He also says keep your hands on the wheel, your eyes on the road and your mind on driving.

“The rear-end collisions go up due to people just watching what’s going on and not paying attention or cell phones or whatever the case may be. They are just distracted,” Truitt said.

NC Vision Zero is an initiative to eliminate roadway deaths and injuries in the state. In 2020 the group reported 556 distracted driving crashes in High Point. This year the city is already at 156.

“Really driving needs your undivided attention, not so much for what you’re doing, but for what other drivers are doing,” Truitt said.

Every time you get in the car police want you to strap in and stay focused.

“It needs to become second nature. Just as you have to have a key fob to move the car or have to have a key to move the car, it should be that you have to have a seatbelt on to move the car,” Truitt said.

According to NC Vision Zero, most of us buckle up. They say 87 percent of North Carolinians wear their seat belt.