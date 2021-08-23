High Point police search for suspect after shots fired into home; woman charged with possession of drugs, stolen guns

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point woman faces multiple charges related to drugs and stolen guns after an unknown suspect fired shots at a vehicle and home on Monday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 3:50 a.m., officers responded to the 800 blocks of Central Court when they were told about shots being fired.

Patrol officers found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire as well as a home in the area. Officers were able to determine that an unknown male came out of a home on Central Court and fired a gun before running back inside briefly and then leaving in a vehicle.

Officers then approached the home and found shell casings in the front yard.

Officers spoke with a woman who was on the porch who said that her daughter, Janisha Saunders, 30, of High Point, owns the home and was the only person inside.

Saunders came to the door, and officers smelled marijuana, the release says.

She initially gave verbal consent for officers to check the home for other persons but revoked consent after

only a few moments.

When the officers were in the home, they saw marijuana in plain view. They then locked down the home and applied for a search warrant based on the marijuana that was seen.

Once the search warrant was approved, it was executed. Officers found three handguns, one of which was stolen out of Davidson County, one AR pistol, several varieties of narcotics, including marijuana, prescription drugs, cocaine and a large bag of marijuana seeds.

Saunders was charged and arrested for:

possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule I, II, IV and VI

maintaining a dwelling

possession of a stolen firearm

drug paraphernalia

possession of counterfeit instruments (more than 5)

She received a $60,000.00 secured bond.

The male suspect from the originally reported incident has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.