HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point police officer shot and killed a dog on Sunday morning, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police say that around 9:31 a.m. officers were called to the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue after getting a report of an aggressive German shephard refusing to leave a yard, leaving a family trapped in their car.

Police say that at around 10:05 a.m. while investigating the call, a responding officer fired four shots and killed a black lab. The responding officer says that the black lab “charged at him.”

It is not known how many times the dog was shot by the officer

The black lab was shot a short distance away from where the initial call about the aggressive German shepherd came from, according to police. There will be a formal investigation and the officer is not currently on administrative leave.