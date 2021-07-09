High Point Police Department asking for public help identifying people of interest in Speedway homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police Department released photos of two people of interest in the murder of a man at a gas station on July 3.

High Point officers responded to the Speedway on 801 W. Fairfield Rd. around midnight about someone being shot.

When they arrived, officers found Walter Devon Pouncy, 38, of High Point, who was unresponsive and had been shot multiple times.

They have released a flyer with people of interest pictured.

Officers and EMS attempted to save Pouncy’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The HPPD is waiting to get further autopsy information from the Medical Examiner’s Office about Pouncy’s injuries