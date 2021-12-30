High Point neighbors using stickers to urge people to clean up streets

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Normally, throwing things away in someone else’s trash can isn’t a very neighborly thing to do, but one neighborhood in High Point wants people to share their cans to cut down on litter.

“I’m not necessarily a tree hugger, but we only got one planet,” said Morgan Harris, a High Point resident.

Harris remembers the days when everyone littered. He knows it’s still a problem for some areas of High Point and was interested when someone came to him with a simple solution.

“If somebody wants to throw their trash in my trash can, I’m great with it,. Rather do that than them throw it on the street,” Harris said.

High Point Councilmember Victor Jones started the Collaborative Community Cleanup. On his walks with his dog, he picked up bags of trash but had to hold on to it the whole time until he got back to his own trash can.

“It’s to give people permission to use their neighbors if they’re walking by and see a piece of trash on the ground,” Jones said.

That’s where the stickers come in.

Anyone can pick up a sticker to put on their own trash can, letting people know you can throw any litter you see in that can. Jones hopes to bring the initiative to the rest of the city council on Monday and maybe take it city-wide.

“I’ve got some people that are a little more elderly that I know that have responded and said, ‘hey, I can’t really do much walking,’ and I said ‘just throw a sticker on there,'” Jones said.

Getting citizens involved takes the pressure off of already short-staffed city crews.

“If we could do it every Wednesday, the whole neighborhood would be clean in just a few hours,” Jones said.