High Point man accused of stabbing 2 women in custody, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested in a domestic incident that injured two women.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Brentwood Street around 6 p.m. on a report of an assault.

Corey Lorenzo Fuller Jr.

Police say that they believe Corey Lorenzo Fuller Jr., 28, of High Point, was arguing with a woman when he stabbed her in the head and hands. Another woman attempted to help the victim and was severely cut as well.

Both women were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old woman who was stabbed is in serious condition, according to police.

Fuller turned himself in to police and has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.