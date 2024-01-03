THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man is facing several charges after leading Thomasville police on a high-speed chase with a toddler in the car, according to Davidson County warrants.
Warrants accuse Thomas Robert Emerson Jr, 33, of High Point, of attempting to elude a Thomasville police officer with his car and driving recklessly with a toddler inside.
Emerson allegedly assaulted the Thomasville police officer by trying to hit them with his vehicle after they pulled him over for “multiple traffic violations”, according to the warrants.
Emerson is also accused in the warrants of making unsafe lane changes and overtaking vehicles on Interstate 85; “almost hitting multiple vehicles and patrol vehicles” in the process.
Emerson is being charged with the following:
- Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
- Misdemeanor reckless driving-wanton disregard
- Misdemeanor driving while license revoked
- Misdemeanor expired registration card/tag
- Misdemeanor child abuse
- Misdemeanor assault on a government official/employee
- Center lane violation
- Driving left of center
- Unsafe lane change
Emerson’s release was not authorized and he is being held with no bond allowed.
He will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Feb. 21.