THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure.

On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had identified Jayshawn Lamar Owens, 33, of High Point, as the suspect in all three incidents.

The first incident, according to police, took place on Aug. 22. Owens was allegedly seen committing a lewd act both on video and by a woman victim on White Street.

The second and third incidents occurred on Tuesday. Police say that those two incidents took place on Ken Street and the parking lot of Planet Fitness on 835 Julian Avenue. Owens was allegedly spotted driving a blue Chevrolet Cruze.

Suspect photos released by the Thomasville Police Department on Facebook

Owens was taken into custody at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and is being charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail and will make an appearance in court on Oct. 11 in Lexington.